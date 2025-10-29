South Africa: Joburg On High Alert As Storms Hit Gauteng

The South African Weather Service issued a yellow level 2 warning for thunderstorms, heavy rain, and hail across Gauteng and nearby provinces.

Johannesburg emergency teams are monitoring all seven regions and urging residents to avoid flooded roads and river crossings.

Johannesburg residents have been urged to stay safe as severe weather lashes Gauteng on Wednesday.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for heavy rain, lightning, strong winds and hail. The warning includes the possibility of local flooding in low-lying areas, roads and bridges.

Rain began falling across parts of the city early in the morning, with traffic already building up on major routes. Motorists are being told to expect delays and slippery roads.

Robert Mulaudzi, spokesperson for Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS), said the city is keeping a close watch on the weather across all seven regions.

"We are on high alert for any emergencies," he said. "Motorists should drive carefully, keep a safe distance and avoid crossing flooded areas. Residents in low-lying places should not try to cross rivers or streams."

He urged residents to call EMS at 011 375-5911 for life-threatening emergencies.

Gauteng Weather also shared the Saws warning on X, reminding people that the severe conditions are expected to last until Wednesday morning.

Saws warned that other provinces, including the North West and Free State, could also be hit by thunderstorms, while KwaZulu-Natal faces fire risks and soaring temperatures.

Emergency teams remain on standby as the weather system continues to move through the region.