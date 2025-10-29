Zimbabwe: ZCTU Slams Resurgence of Politically Motivated Bombings

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has strongly condemned the resurgence of politically motivated bombings, warning that the latest incidents signal a potential return to an era of anarchy and intimidation.

This follows a suspected arson attack on the Southern Africa Political Economy Series (SAPES) Trust premises and the alleged abduction of a security guard on duty ahead of a National Press Conference challenging President Emmerson Mnangagwa's term extension.

SAPES Trust Director, Dr Ibbo Mandaza, said the attack targeted the seminar room, which is regularly used for meetings and press conferences.

In a related incident, the residence of Gilbert Bgwende, a member of the Constitutional Defence Forum, was also bombed.

"The bombings are a clear pattern of a coordinated campaign of intimidation against voices resisting the 2030 agenda, which seeks to extend the reign of President Emmerson Mnangagwa. The SAPES Trust was set to hold a National Press Conference coordinated by civic society against the 2030 agenda," said ZCTU Secretary-General Tirivanhu Marimo in a statement.

He called for an immediate end to all forms of intimidation targeting individuals or institutions seeking to express themselves freely on national issues.

"We view the latest bombings as a warning to the general populace and institutions opposed to the 2030 agenda. In that regard, the perpetrators are brazenly undermining the democratic rights of citizens to hold and express their own views.

"We fear that the country may descend into serious anarchy if these actions go unchecked. We call upon the police to investigate the matter thoroughly so that the perpetrators face the full wrath of the law," Marimo added.