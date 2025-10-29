Sudan: No Child Safe in Al Fasher

29 October 2025
United Nations Children's Fund (New York)

New York — UNICEF is gravely concerned by the images and reports coming from Al Fasher, in the Darfur region of Sudan.

The escalating violence has left thousands of children, already besieged for more than 500 days, further trapped amid relentless shelling, heavy fighting, and severe shortages of food, safe water, and medicine.

"No child is safe," said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell. "While the full scale of the impact remains unclear due to widespread communications blackouts, the estimated 130,000 children in Al Fasher are at a high risk of grave rights violations, with reports of abduction, killing and maiming, and sexual violence."

There are also reports of humanitarian workers being detained or killed.

UNICEF is calling for an immediate ceasefire to stop the violence, safe, unimpeded humanitarian access, the protection of civilians, especially children, and guaranteed safe passage for families seeking refuge, in line with international humanitarian law. Those responsible for violations must be held accountable.

