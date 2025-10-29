South Africa: President Ramaphosa Strengthens Bilateral Ties in Switzerland

Bern — In the serene Swiss municipality of Kehrsatz, the crisp autumn air has set the stage for a warm and dignified welcome as President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived at Lohn Manor for his State Visit to Switzerland on Wednesday.

The historic estate, just outside Bern, is the meeting place for a significant exchange between South Africa and the Swiss Confederation, an encounter underscoring friendship, diplomacy, and mutual growth.

President Ramaphosa was received and welcomed with courtesy and respect by President Karin Keller-Sutter of the Swiss Confederation. The two Heads of State greeted each other warmly before introducing their respective delegations.

On the Swiss side, the delegation included Ambassador Mirko Manzoni, Switzerland's envoy to South Africa; Ambassador Philipp Stalder, Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) Africa Divisions; and Ambassador Simon Pidoux, Diplomatic Adviser to President Keller-Sutter, among others.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

President Ramaphosa's delegation reflected South Africa's commitment to deepening cooperation with Switzerland across governance, education, and economic development.

The team included Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Blade Nzimande, Minister of Higher Education and Training, Buti Manamela, and Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperation, Zuko Godlimpi and Presidency Director-General Phindile Baleni, among others.

Following the formal introductions and the exchange of official state gifts President Ramaphosa took a moment to inscribe his signature in the Federal Council's Guest Book, a symbolic gesture of mutual respect and lasting partnership.

Thereafter, President Ramaphosa and President Keller-Sutter proceeded to a private tête-à-tête meeting. Behind closed doors, the two leaders engaged in discussions expected to strengthen political, economic, and social ties between South Africa and Switzerland.

A key focus of the visit will also be the advancement of a youth cooperation framework aimed at promoting training and capacity building to equip young people with the skills required in the modern economy.

The meeting was followed by a luncheon hosted by President Keller-Sutter in honour of President Ramaphosa and his delegation. The occasion provided an opportunity for further dialogue and exchange in a relaxed setting, reflecting the goodwill and cordial relations that continue to define the partnership between the two nations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This State Visit forms part of President Ramaphosa's ongoing efforts to position South Africa as a strategic partner for international cooperation and to attract investment that supports the country's economic growth. Switzerland remains an important partner in this vision, with longstanding relations rooted in trade, education, and development cooperation.

Later, President Ramaphosa will proceed to the Federal Square, where he will be received once again by President Karin Keller-Sutter for the Official Welcome Ceremony and opening statements.

