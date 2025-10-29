South Africa: Gauteng NPOs Reminded to Submit Funding Applications Before Deadline

The Gauteng Department of Social Development has reminded all non-profit organisations (NPOs) to submit their funding applications for the 2026/27 financial year before the closing date on Thursday, 30 October 2025.

The deadline extension announced by Gauteng MEC for Social Development Faith Mazibuko was moved from the original cut-off date of 15 October to give organisations more time to finalise their applications.

Mazibuko urged organisations that have not yet applied to make use of the extended period to submit their applications to avoid disqualification.

"We extended the application period to 30 October to give all NPOs a fair chance to complete their submissions. This is the final opportunity, and we urge organisations to respect the deadline. Late applications will unfortunately not be considered," the MEC said.

Mazibuko said the department appreciated the critical role NPOs play in supporting communities and delivering essential social services to the people of Gauteng.

"By working together, we can ensure that services reach those most in need across our province," she said.

The department encouraged NPOs to submit their applications through the approved channels, including the dedicated email address: NPOApplications.Socdev@gauteng.gov.za.

All submissions must include the required supporting documentation as outlined in the 2026/27 Call for Proposals.