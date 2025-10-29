South Africa: Lenacapavir - a Game-Changer in South Africa's HIV Prevention Strategy

When President Donald Trump issued an executive order suspending all foreign aid to South Africa, in January this year, we immediately set about finding solutions. Among the most pressing was to ensure that our life saving HIV and AIDS programme continued to function.

The United States' President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, or PEPFAR as it is known, has been a vital part of our HIV/AIDS arsenal and has saved countless lives in Africa and South Africa. Initially a temporary waiver was granted for the 90-day suspension, however once this passed funding was frozen, leading to job losses and service disruptions.

This was a hammer blow to our efforts to save lives, as the United States contributed over $400 million a year to South Africa's HIV programme and to the work of nongovernmental organisations.

This all occurred against the backdrop of strained relations between South Africa and the United States. However, we always viewed this as an opportunity to better strengthen relations and to arrive at solutions to the benefit of both nations.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

While talks continue, the announcement of a United States bridging plan worth $115 million that would continue funding HIV treatment and prevention programme for a period of six months from 1 October 2025 until the end of March 2026, is a positive sign of good bilateral relations despite recent tensions.

Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, welcomed the announcement at a post-Cabinet media briefing on 16 October 2025, noting it as a positive indication of the strong and enduring partnership between South Africa and the United States. She said the U.S. government's $115 million bridging plan will ensure continued funding for HIV treatment and prevention programmes until March 2026 reflecting a shared commitment to cooperation, even amid ongoing discussions. "It's a confirmation of the good bilateral relations between South Africa and the U.S. so that when we have complaints, they intervene and we find an amicable solution to the problem," Minister Ntshavheni added.

This news came at an exciting time in our efforts to fight HIV. By early next year, possibly as early as March or April, South Africa will roll out Lenacapavir, as part of our comprehensive HIV response.

Lenacapavir, is a new long-acting antiretroviral drug, which is delivered via injection only twice a year, offering six months of continuous protection per dose. Just two injections a year could protect an individual from HIV, in contrast to the daily pills or the bi-monthly injections currently in use.

Clinical trials of Lenacapavir have showed remarkable efficacy in preventing HIV. In one trial among women, it showed 100% efficacy within the study period - and in another trial amongst men who have sex with men and transgender women, efficacy was around 96%.

This treatment could truly be a game changer as despite our many treatment options, South Africa, continues to carry the highest burden of HIV globally, with an estimated 8 million People Living with HIV in our country.

A large part of our arsenal is in preventing future infections, and to date, over 2 million people have been initiated on oral pre-exposure prophylaxis. This goes hand in hand with comprehensive education, HIV testing, condom distribution, male medical circumcision and other behavioural interventions as part of a combination prevention approach.

However, despite all these efforts approximately 149,000 South Africans acquired HIV in 2023. Worryingly adolescent girls and young women continue to bear a disproportionate burden of new infections, along with other key populations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa AIDS By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The reasons for this include low use of condoms and inconsistent use of oral pre-exposure prophylaxis. Getting people to adhere to treatment or prevention options has often been the biggest problem. Lenacapavir, could help to overcome this burden and has the potential to

dramatically reduce new infections.

Mathematical modelling shows that if 2 to 4 million people use Lenacapavir over 12 to 24 months, South Africa could reduce new HIV infections to below 0.1% by 2032, achieving epidemic control ten years earlier than the expected.

It can begin to unlock a future where HIV is no longer a public health threat and bring to life our goal of reaching an AIDS free generation by 2030.

*William Baloyi is a Deputy Government Spokesperson.