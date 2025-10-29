South Africa: Major Progress Recorded in Ongoing Fight Against GBVF

The South African Police Service's (SAPS) Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) units continue to make significant inroads in the fight against gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), between 13 and 19 October 2025, the specialised units collectively arrested 534 suspects across the country for various sexual crimes, including rape, sexual assault, attempted rape, and other related offences.

"During the same period, FCS investigators secured 13 life imprisonment sentences and an additional 448 years' imprisonment against convicted sexual offenders. These sentences were handed down in various courts following thorough investigations and meticulous case preparation by dedicated detectives," the SAPS said.

Recent notable convictions include:

Free State: On 17 October 2025, the Bloemfontein High Court sentenced a 58-year-old lawyer from Welkom to three life terms and an addition 61 years' imprisonment for the sexual abuse of five minor children.The youngest victim was seven years old at the time of the offences. The victims' stepfather was found guilty on charges of rape, indecent assault, sexual grooming, exposure to pornography to a minor, sexual exploitation of a child, production of child sexual abuse material, sexual assault, and compelled sexual assault.

Limpopo: The Limpopo Division of High Court Polokwane sentenced a 38-year-old serial rapist to 151 years' imprisonment on 22 October 2025 for multiple counts of rape, attempted rape, and robbery. The convicted serial rapist targeted women in and around Hlogotlou, Rakgadi and Nebo. The youngest victim was nine years old at the time of her attack.

The SAPS commends all men and women in blue for their continued dedication and commitment to ensuring that perpetrators of sexual violence are brought to justice and that survivors receive the justice and dignity they deserve.