Ethiopia: FCSC, DPG Hoas Exploring Opportunities for Collaboration in Nat'l Civil Service Reform

Addis Ababa — The Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) held a high-level meeting with the Development Partners Group Heads of Agencies (DPG HOAs) to explore opportunities for collaboration for Ethiopia's comprehensive National Civil Service Reform.

This ambitious transformation is integral to the country's governance and national development goals, aligning with the Second Homegrown Economic Reform Agenda.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance today, FCSC Commissioner Mekuria Haile highlighted the significant achievements made under the current reform initiatives, emphasizing the strong political commitment driving these efforts.

The Commissioner pointed out tangible progresses in addressing longstanding challenges, notably in compensation, service delivery, and digital transformation.

To reform the compensation system, the government has allocated approximately 1.8 billion USD (250 billion Birr) within a year to implement two salary adjustments for civil servants.

Notably, the minimum wage experienced a historic increase of 337 percent between September 2024 and September 2025. To ensure the sustainability of such reforms, a Merit and Wage Board has been established to oversee future adjustments.

Finance State Minister Semereta Sewasew noted that Ethiopia is undertaking the difficult transition of moving from the highly legal centralized model to a more public interest model.

She encouraged all development partners and donors to join the movement, noting that contributions will enhance efficiency, inclusivity, digital transformation, and improve user-centered service delivery.

Speaking on behalf of the World Bank, Senior Public Sector Specialist Vikram Menon emphasized the fundamental necessity of this transformation for national progress.

Menon said "civil service reform or public administration reform is critical for actually making everything else work".

The Agence Française de Développement (AFD) stressed the importance of an efficient public sector for implementing broader reforms.

AFD Country Director Louis-Antoine Souchet noted that "having an efficient civil service will help to implement efficiently these reforms and more broadly to have a better public service delivery".

Souchet confirmed AFD's willingness "to join the support" in coordination with the World Bank and UNDP.

UNDP reaffirmed its commitment to the Federal Civil Service Commission, focusing on capacity strengthening and digitalization.

Team Leader at UNDP, Fisseha Mekonnen, outlined the forward-looking plan to scale up digital service access through the successful Mesob model.