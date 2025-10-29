Ethiopia: Scholars Assert Ethiopia's Quest for Sea Access As 'Necessity, Not Luxury

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's pursuit of access to the sea is a necessity, not a luxury, according to experts, who underscore its vital importance to the nation's future.

During the 2nd regular meeting of the 6th round, 5th year of the House of People's Representatives (HPR) yesterday, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed stated that Ethiopia views the issue of sea access as one rooted in legal, historical, geographical, and economic principles.

He emphasized the government's stance, noting, "When we examined who decided that Ethiopia should lose access to the Red Sea, no evidence was found," and added that relevant institutions were not involved in that decision.

Scholars interviewed by ENA stressed that access to the sea is an existential issue for Ethiopia, arguing the country cannot remain landlocked indefinitely.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

They emphasized the urgent need to intensify national efforts to secure this right and asserted that Ethiopia has a legitimate right to reclaim territory it lost due to the actions of those who opposed its prosperity.

Endale Nigusse, an expert in Diplomacy and International Relations, asserted that Ethiopia's loss of its access to sea was not a legal process but an unjust one.

He commended the government's commitment to restoring sea access, noting it is grounded in both legal and moral principles.

Endale also advised the government to further strengthen its diplomatic initiatives to secure access to the sea.

Echoing this sentiment, Yared Ayalew, a university lecturer and researcher in Political Science and International Relations, noted that securing access to the sea benefits not only Ethiopia but also the broader region.

He called upon the international community and neighboring countries to support Ethiopia's legitimate efforts, recognizing that the nation's demand is rooted in its territorial integrity and lawful rights.