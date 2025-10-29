Ethiopia Reaffirms Support for Peace in South Sudan - MFA

Addis Ababa — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reaffirmed Ethiopia's firm commitment to supporting peace and stability in South Sudan.

Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos (PhD) received a high-level South Sudanese delegation from the Abyei Committee, led by Minister of East African Affairs Pieng Deng Kuol, at his office this morning.

The delegation also included Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Akuei Bona Malual, among other senior officials.

During the meeting, Minister Gedion emphasized Ethiopia's continued dedication to promoting peace in South Sudan and strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in infrastructure development.

The South Sudanese delegation briefed the Minister on the overall situation in South Sudan, with a particular focus on recent developments in the Abyei region and conveyed their congratulations to Ethiopia on the successful completion and inauguration of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Minister Gedion also extended his appreciation to President Salva Kiir Mayardit for attending the GERD inauguration and reaffirmed Ethiopia's steadfast commitment to South Sudan's peace and stability.

He further underscored the importance of enhancing infrastructural connectivity between the two countries to advance regional economic integration.