Africa: Project Will Yield Results for Developing Climate-Smart Agriculture in Eastern Africa - Researchers

Addis Ababa — The regional Land, Soil and Crop Information Services project has concluded with promising results for climate-smart agriculture in Eastern Africa.

At the event held today in Addis Ababa, key results and lessons learned from four years of project implementation in Ethiopia, Kenya, and Rwanda were discussed.

It was learnt that Land Soil Crop Hubs project, which has been active since 2021 in the three countries, has successfully built and embedded data integration hubs for land, soil, and crop information within three national agricultural research organizations.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Agricultural Research in Eastern and Central Africa (ASARECA) Association Executive Director, Sylvester Dickson, said the results achieved by the project are significant and this needs to be scaled up to other countries and in the pilot countries so as to bring the development needed in the sector.

The collaboration between entities and agencies should be strengthened to share the technology and innovations that are introduced and that exist in the project, he added.

International Soil Reference and Information Center (ISRIC) Director, Ric Van Den Bosch on his part said, "we should make the methods and philosophies open to others so that others start their information hub by including private sector and other stakeholder who work in the agriculture sector to bring sustainable result."

Ethiopian Institute of Agricultural Research (EIAR) senior expert, Girma Mamo, told ENA that the project must continue to overcome climate change effects and challenges regarding agricultural sector.

He added that the project has achieved a great deal in agriculture data system and enabled farmers to receive the necessary information regarding accessibility of agriculture input as well as market linkage via mobile phone.