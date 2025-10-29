Ethiopia: General Election to Be Held On Time - PM Abiy

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has confirmed that the seventh Ethiopian General Election will take place as scheduled.

Responding to questions raised at the 5th year regular session of the House of People's Representatives today, the PM emphasized that the upcoming 7th general election would surpass the previous one in quality and inclusivity.

According to the premier, extensive preparations have been made to ensure a successful election, emphasizing his government's commitment to fostering a more diverse political landscape.

"We have worked diligently as a government and party, and we have the capacity to conduct this election as per the schedule," he added.

In this regard, Abiy encouraged all political parties to participate in the general election, underscoring the importance of a collaborative and competitive electoral process.