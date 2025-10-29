Ethiopia: Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam Path to African Prosperity, Says PM Abiy

28 October 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said today that the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is a blessing for the entire region and cooperation among the three Nile riparian countries --Ethiopia, Sudan, and Egypt, is the path to collective African prosperity.

Responding to queries from members of the House of People's Representatives (HPR), the Prime Minister gave clarification on diplomatic matters, emphasizing every nation's inherent right to utilize its natural resources without causing significant harm to others.

Stressing the long-standing fraternal ties between Ethiopians, Egyptians, and Sudanese, he stated that preventing Ethiopia from developing is unjustifiable.

"Egyptians and Sudanese are our brothers, we are interconnected people with a long history. It is appropriate for them to benefit from Ethiopia's development, not to forbid Ethiopia from developing," the Prime Minister underscored.

PM Abiy reiterated that the GERD project is not about withholding water but generating energy.

"Ethiopia has benefitted from the Abay (Nile), whom did it harm? It produced energy, when did it restrict water? We want to utilize the river in accordance with international law; we do not want to harm anyone", he elaborated.

Abiy emphasized that by mobilizing their respective populations and working collaboratively, the three nations can ensure prosperity for all Africans.

He declared the GERD as a great opportunity that has brought a blessing for everyone.

However, the premier cautioned against attempts to impose external will, unequivocally stating that no power can impose its will upon Ethiopia through force.

Discussing the fundamental principles of international relations, the Prime Minister noted that there will not be peace when there is injustice; and Ethiopia has endured injustice in its national interest.

