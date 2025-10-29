Uganda to Deploy New Troops to Somalia Under AU Peace Mission

29 October 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Kampala — Uganda will deploy a new contingent of troops to Somalia in the coming days to join the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), military officials announced Wednesday.

Deputy Commander of Uganda's Land Forces, Lt. Gen. Francis Takirwa, addressed the departing battalion during a pre-deployment briefing, urging them to uphold discipline, African solidarity, and patriotism throughout their mission.

"You must always promote the unity and moral values of African societies while focusing on patriotism and protecting the interests of your country," Gen. Takirwa told the soldiers.

He emphasized that the deployment is part of Uganda's continued commitment to supporting peace and stability in Somalia and to helping counter al-Shabaab's insurgency.

Uganda remains the largest troop-contributing country to the AU mission in Somalia, with its forces primarily operating in the southern regions where they play a crucial role in peacekeeping, stabilization, and counterterrorism operations.

