Somalia's Southwest State Launches Crackdown On Clan Conflict Inciters

Baidoa — Authorities in Somalia's Southwest State have announced a series of new measures aimed at holding accountable individuals accused of fuelling clan conflicts and revenge killings, in a bid to stem a resurgence of intercommunal violence across the region.

Senior officials, including the Minister of Interior, Local Government and Reconciliation, said the regional administration is intensifying peacebuilding efforts through dialogue with traditional elders and community leaders to end ongoing hostilities in parts of Bay and Bakool regions.

The minister warned that individuals spreading hate speech or inciting violence--many of whom are believed to reside outside conflict zones--will face prosecution.

"We will not tolerate anyone who undermines peace and stability. Those responsible for incitement or promoting violence will be brought to justice," he said.

In a statement, the Ministry of Interior confirmed that preliminary peace agreements had been reached to halt recent clashes in Diinsoor district, which have left several people dead and displaced families.

Authorities also vowed to take action against those using social media to spread inflammatory messages that could reignite old rivalries. "The government is fully committed to restoring peace and promoting reconciliation among brotherly communities. Anyone spreading hate or chaos will face the law," the statement said.

The Southwest administration urged residents to support ongoing peace initiatives and to immediately report to security agencies anyone attempting to rekindle clan tensions.