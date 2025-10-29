South Africa: President Ramaphosa Arrives in Switzerland for Significant State Visit

By Dikeledi Molobela

Bern, Switzerland - President Cyril Ramaphosa has this morning arrived in Switzerland for a two-day State Visit at the invitation of President Karin Keller-Sutter of the Swiss Confederation.

The President was received at Zurich International Airport by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola; South African Ambassador to Switzerland, Phaswana Moloto; and Ambassador Terrence Billeter of the Swiss Confederation.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The visit will provide an opportunity to strengthen bilateral relations, deepen economic cooperation, and advance partnerships in science, technology, arts and culture, and youth skills development.

Speaking on the significance of the visit, the Presidency highlighted that the engagement will promote mutually beneficial cooperation and inclusive growth between the two countries.

Tomorrow, President Ramaphosa will hold official talks with President Keller-Sutter on a range of bilateral issues, including South Africa's upcoming G20 Presidency.

The programme will include the signing of two agreements - a Cooperation Agreement in Arts, Culture and Heritage and a Letter of Intent on Cooperation in Peace Mediation and Democracy Resilience.

"The agreements will strengthen cultural ties, explore new cooperation initiatives under domestic law and promote joint efforts in peace-making and mediation within multilateral organisations," the Presidency said.

As part of the visit, the South African Government will receive a number of heritage artefacts of the Nkuna Royal Family from the Government of Switzerland, reinforcing the shared cultural and historical ties between the two nations.

On Thursday, Presidents Ramaphosa and President Keller-Sutter will visit an industrial firm in eastern Switzerland and a vocational school, highlighting the importance of vocational education and training.

The school offers dual education and apprenticeship programmes with hands-on workshops, specialised training rooms, and open learning spaces that support practical, connected learning. The visit forms part of a youth cooperation initiative aimed at equipping young people with skills for the modern economy.

The President will also engage with Swiss business leaders, promoting economic development and collaboration across key sectors.

Switzerland remains one of South Africa's key European trading partners. Total trade volume amounted to R18.2 billion in 2024 - exports R5.7 billion and imports R12.5 billion - which places Switzerland as the 30th largest export market for South Africa and Switzerland as the 35th largest source of imports.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, Swiss statistics include South Africa's gold exports and these show that total trade had reached R159.5 billion (exports R85.4 billion and imports R74.1 billion).

This has positioned Switzerland as South Africa's sixth largest trading partner. South Africa's primary exports to Switzerland include precious metals and stones - particularly gold, machinery and agricultural products such as wine, fruit and nuts as well as base metals.

While major imports comprise pharmaceutical products, machinery, and medical equipment.

The President is accompanied by the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Blade Nzimande; Minister of Higher Education and Training, Buti Manamela, and Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperation, Zuko Godlimpi. -