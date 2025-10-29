South Africa: Government Delivers 300 Locally Manufactured Train Sets

In a significant milestone in South Africa's rail commuter journey, government is celebrating the delivery of the 300 locally manufactured train sets that will transport passengers using the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) trains.

Affectionately known as Isitimela Sabantu, meaning "The People's Train," the 300 trains were built locally by Gibela in Ekurhuleni.

"These modern, blue-and-grey X'trapolis Mega trains are redefining the experience of passenger rail travel in South Africa. Each train that leaves the Gibela plant in Nigel, carries not only passengers but also the skills, livelihoods, and aspirations of South Africans who built it," Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy said on Tuesday in eThekwini, KwaZulu-Natal.

She made these remarks at an event that highlighted strides being made by PRASA in rebuilding passenger rail as a reliable, efficient, and an inclusive mode of transportation that supports the economy, creates jobs, and uplifts communities.

The initiatives include the launch of the Solar Renewable Energy Project, the unveiling of the 300 trains and the official opening of Isipingo Mall.

"For the people of eThekwini, this investment means restored rail services, improved safety, and shorter travel times between communities and workplaces. Reliable, affordable rail access unlocks economic participation for thousands of commuters who depend on public transport every day.

"The modernisation of our fleet also signals a decisive shift toward local content and technology transfer. It affirms the government's industrial policy vision that infrastructure investment must create value here at home, not only through the services it delivers but through the manufacturing ecosystems it sustains," Creecy said.

These initiatives were unveiled befittingly during the Department of Transport's annual October Transport Month, which is being held under the theme: "Implementing an integrated, sustainable and safe transport system that promotes inclusive economic growth, job retention and creation, and social development."

"With every kilometre of track restored and every train returned to service, we are not only reconnecting cities; we are rebuilding confidence, creating opportunity, and delivering on our promise to make public transport the backbone of inclusive growth.

"As we rebuild our rail system, we must also rebuild the communities that depend on it. The Isipingo Mall is a shining example of how PRASA's property portfolio can drive urban renewal and create new economic hubs that directly benefit local residents," the Minister said.

This development forms part of PRASA's secondary mandate strategy to revitalise key economic nodes and unlock the commercial potential of properties surrounding its rail network.

The centre covers 7 259 square meters of lettable retail area to be utilised by the 45 shops, centre manager office, public ablution facilities, banks & ATM's, food court and 304 parking bays, designed to serve both commuters and the broader community.

"During the construction phase, the project created approximately 271 jobs, providing vital income and skills training for artisans, labourers, and contractors from the surrounding areas.

"This injection of employment helped stimulate local economic activity at a critical time and built a foundation for sustainable livelihoods," the Minister said.

Now, in its operational phase, Isipingo Mall is expected to generate more than 150 permanent jobs in retail, facilities management, and community services.

"These opportunities are already helping local families secure stable incomes and contribute to the economic vitality of eThekwini. Importantly, this development embodies PRASA's secondary commercial mandate -- to generate revenue through its property assets in a way that benefits communities and supports the financial sustainability of the rail network," she said.

According to the Minister, investing in developments like Isipingo Mall, PRASA demonstrates that public infrastructure can be financially viable, socially impactful, and community-oriented all at once.

"None of these achievements would be possible without strong partnerships. The Department of Transport, PRASA, Intersite, our developers, local municipalities, and the private sector have worked together to ensure that these projects deliver real results, including jobs, skills, and economic growth.

"As a government, we recognise that sustainable transport infrastructure is not built in isolation. It requires collaboration across all spheres - national, provincial, and local - as well as engagement with business and labour. The eThekwini community has shown what can be achieved when public investment meets community participation," the Minister said.

In a move that will reduce the carbon footprint of rail operations, PRASA is installing solar power systems are being installed at key stations and facilities.

The Solar Renewable Energy Project is spearheaded by PRASA's subsidiary Intersite.

"These systems will reduce the agency's dependence on the national grid, improve operational reliability during power disruptions, and significantly lower the carbon footprint of rail operations.

"Each of these projects, from the solar installations to the new trains and the Isipingo Mall, are a direct reflection of the true ethos of South Africa, the spirit of Ubuntu: working together to uplift one another.

"Through these partnerships, we are laying the tracks for a transport system that does more than move people; it transforms lives," Creecy said.

In the months ahead, PRASA will continue to roll out new train sets, expand renewable energy projects across the network, and unlock the value of its properties to strengthen financial sustainability.