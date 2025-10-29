South Africa: Court Interpreters Key to Democratic Access to Justice

The role played by court interpreters in facilitating access to justice for the entire nation cannot be overstated, says Justice and Constitutional Development Minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi.

"Court interpreters are not merely linguistic facilitators. They are guardians of constitutional rights, ensuring that every person, regardless of language, background or ability, has meaningful access to justice," Kubayi said.

Speaking at the launch of the Court Interpreters' Robes Programme at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre in Pretoria on Tuesday, Kubayi said it was the first of its kind in the world.

This initiative is aimed at professionalising the role of interpreters and affirming their status as critical enablers of justice.

The ceremonial robing of court interpreters marks a transformative moment in the justice system, underscoring their essential role.

"Your services are an integral part of the functioning of our courts, without which justice would not be served," Kubayi said.

Kubayi said universal access to justice can only be attained when every citizen in the country can access justice and participate in court processes in the language of their choice.

"Properly utilised, language interpretation in our courts can transform our language diversity from being a barrier to an instrument for empowerment, social cohesion and a creation of a more just society.

"As part of the justice system, court interpreting must also be practiced in manner that demonstrates a shift from language interpretation under the unjust system of apartheid to language interpretation in a democracy that embraces human rights and diversity.

"The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, through Justice College, will continue to provide foundational training for interpreters."

Kubayi said government's decision to take this important step of robing court interpreters is motivated by the recognition of the responsibility they carry as language interpreters in the courts.

"Equally, it behoves you to carry out your tasks professionally, ethically and without prejudice. Faced with the challenge of huge case backlogs, our courts cannot afford to have court interpreters who do not understand the importance of pulling their weight to improve court efficiency.

"As interpreters, you need to understand that you are at the coal face of our judiciary and the justice system in general. You must be the embodiment of the Batho Pele principles of public service," the Minister said.

As part of the launch, court interpreters will adopt a new professional standard that includes the wearing of official gowns and a black-and-white dress code.