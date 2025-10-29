South Africa: Motsoaledi Calls On MPs to Lead the Fight Against TB

Health Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, has urged citizens, especially Members of Parliament (MPs), to vigorously champion the response to end tuberculosis (TB).

"Let us unite in our commitment to eradicate TB and enhance the health of every South African. Our collective action, unyielding dedication, and political resolve will shape the future of health in our nation," the Minister said on Tuesday.

The Minister was speaking in Parliament, where he was relaunching the South African TB Caucus.

According to the Department of Health, TB has been South Africa's leading cause of death for several years and continues to pose a significant public health threat.

Despite significant progress, in 2023 alone, approximately 56 000 lives were lost to this disease.

"These are not mere statistics; they represent mothers, fathers, children, colleagues, neighbours, and community members whose lives have been tragically curtailed by a preventable and curable condition.

"Our young and elderly, irrespective of race or social standing, remain vulnerable, and this epidemic continues to sap our economy, impede development, and exacerbate inequalities."

South Africa is among the top 30 high-burden TB countries globally, with an estimated 54% of people with TB coinfected with HIV.

South Africa continues to bear a heavy burden of TB, compounded by the ongoing challenges of HIV and non-communicable diseases.

"Our success as a country will be gauged by reduced mortality, increased treatment success, and restored dignity for every South African living with or affected by TB," Motsoaledi said.

The Minister said the focus must remain unequivocal, which includes early diagnosis, effective treatment, and addressing the root causes of TB.

"We shall ensure that no one is left behind - especially the most vulnerable amongst us. Together, we shall end TB. Together, we shall make a difference."

The South African TB Caucus acts as a connection between political leaders, the health sector, and, most importantly, communities.

According to the Minister, this approach will ensure that TB is viewed not just as a medical issue, but as a crucial developmental, human rights, and political concern.

The National TB Caucus is a multi-party assembly of parliamentarians who collaborate to advance the fight against TB at global, national, and provincial levels.

The South African TB Caucus is part of a broader regional and international effort to eliminate TB as a public health threat, aligning with the goals of regional and global TB Caucuses.

"Working with a diverse array of partners, the caucus fulfils its mandate at national and provincial levels."