South Africa: Improving the Reliability of Commuter Rail

The Minister of Transport, Barbara Creecy, has announced that solar power systems are being installed across the country at key stations and facilities operated by the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA).

"These systems will reduce the agency's dependence on the national grid, improve operational reliability during power disruptions, and significantly lower the carbon footprint of rail operations," Creecy said on Tuesday in eThekwini.

The Minister made these remarks during the launch of the Solar Renewable Energy Project, which she described as one of PRASA's most forward-looking initiatives, spearheaded by its subsidiary, Intersite, to transform the way operations are being powered.

"In a time of global climate change, PRASA is proving that public infrastructure can lead the green transition. By investing in renewable energy, we are creating cleaner, safer, and more cost-effective transport services, while supporting South Africa's commitment to reduce emissions under our national energy transition plan.

"For the people of eThekwini and across South Africa, this means trains that run more reliably, stations that stay operational even during power outages, and a public entity that saves millions of rands in energy costs, which can be redirected toward service improvement and community development," the Minister said.

She emphasised that the true value of this project extends beyond energy efficiency.

"It represents innovation, resilience and responsibility -- qualities which we want all our public institutions to embody. This project shows that when we combine environmental stewardship with operational innovation, we lay the foundation for a transport system that is both sustainable and people centered," the Minister said.

This initiative was launched during the Department of Transport's annual October Transport Month, which is being held under the theme: "Implementing an integrated, sustainable and safe transport system that promotes inclusive economic growth, job retention and creation, and social development."

Moreover, the Minister celebrated and the official opening of Isipingo Mall and the delivery of the 300 locally manufactured train sets, affectionately known as Isitimela Sabantu, meaning "The People's Train."

"Built locally by Gibela in Ekurhuleni, these modern, blue-and-grey X'trapolis Mega trains are redefining the experience of passenger rail travel in South Africa.

"Reaching Train Set 300 marks the halfway point of our goal of producing 600 locally manufactured trains -- a major achievement in the Rail Modernisation Programme, led by PRASA and the Department of Transport.

"In the months ahead, PRASA will continue to roll out new train sets, expand renewable energy projects across the network, and unlock the value of its properties to strengthen financial sustainability," the Minister said.