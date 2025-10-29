South Africa: Dwypd Commends Swift Arrest in Mamelodi Double Murder Case

The Ministry in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) has commended the swift arrest of a suspect linked to the brutal killing of two young women in Mamelodi East, Pretoria.

The victims, cousins Tshiamo Moramaga (22) and Baleseng Moramaga (21), were found with gunshot wounds in Mamelodi East Extension 17 on Sunday, 26 October 2025.

According to police reports, witnesses alleged that the two women were seen arguing with a man believed to be known to them, shortly before the shooting. Both were later discovered lying next to each other on the side of the road, with gunshot wounds to the head.

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko confirmed that a 38-year-old man was arrested on Monday in connection with two counts of murder and one attempted murder.

"The police investigation revealed that a third victim, who was shot during the incident, is receiving medical treatment at hospital. Acting on this information, a joint team consisting of detectives from Gauteng Provincial Serious and Violence Crime Unit, Provincial Crime Intelligence, and Mamelodi East Detectives arrested the suspect at a filling station in Pretoria," Sibeko said.

DWYPD Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga condemned the killings, calling them a "senseless act of violence that has once again robbed families, communities, and our nation of young lives filled with promise."

"We commend the South African Police Service for its rapid response and urge the criminal justice system to ensure that justice is served without delay. These heinous acts of violence against women cannot and will not be tolerated. Communities must continue to work hand-in-hand with law enforcement to ensure that no perpetrator of gender-based violence and femicide escapes accountability." Chikunga said.

She said the arrest represents a crucial step towards justice for the victims and their families and serves as a reminder that accountability remains non-negotiable in the fight against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF).

The Ministry reiterated that eradicating GBVF requires a whole-of-society approach, involving families, communities, faith leaders, civil society, and the private sector in daily collective efforts to protect women and children.

As South Africa approaches the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children Campaign, the Ministry called on citizens to reaffirm their commitment to building safe, just, and dignified communities for all.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the Moramaga family and friends during this time of unbearable grief. The lives of two young women have been cut short. Justice must be served -- and our nation must never grow numb to such cruelty," Chikunga said.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Mamelodi Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 29 October 2025.