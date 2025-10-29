Sudan: El Fasher Hospital Patients 'Collectively Eliminated' As Thousands Flee North Darfur Capital

El Fasher — Horrific reports from the North Darfur capital of El Fasher, that has been captured and occupied by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), allege that 'Janaweed militiamen' have massacred wounded and sick patients in the city's Saudi Hospital, as well as civilians at the university, and the Interior Ministry. United Nations estimates say that at while least 26,000 people have fled in terror, amid the complete takeover of the city by the RSF, thousands of civilians remain trapped within the city "with little choice". The reports have prompted a chorus of international condemnation.

In a statement yesterday evening, El Fasher Resistance Committees Coordination say all the wounded and injured inside the Saudi Hospital, first-class wards, the university, and the Interior Ministry were "collectively eliminated by 'the Janjaweed militia' in horrible ways, where they were killed while they were between life and death at a time when humanity no longer has a place". UNHCR's sub-director in Port Sudan, Jacqueline Wilma Barlilet, told a press conference in Geneva yesterday that those fleeing El Fasher face armed checkpoints and are subjected to "extortion, arbitrary arrests, detention, looting, harassment, and gross human rights violations as they tried to reach safety".

During her video briefing to journalists, she confirmed reports of widespread sexual assaults against women and girls by armed groups during attacks and while they were fleeing, as well as reports of horrific executions in El Fasher. She stressed that civilians should never be targeted, and that their safe passage should be ensured.

The UN official called for safe, immediate, and unhindered corridors for humanitarian actors to reach those in need, stressing that "compliance with international humanitarian law is a duty, not an option." Significant communication disruptions have made it difficult to obtain the latest information from civilians still in El Fasher, and the current insecurity continues to impede access, "preventing life-saving aid from reaching those trapped in the city without food, water and medical care", she said.

UNHCR and its partners have reported that families have arrived in Tawila from El Fasher, suffering from malnutrition, illness and trauma from their perilous journey, especially children. It is providing relief assistance and basic services to displaced families, including shelter, necessities and cash assistance, and more aid is waiting to secure safe passageways, she said.

Condemnation from the humanitarian community

Meanwhile, the humanitarian community in Sudan condemned in the strongest terms "the ongoing attacks by the RSF on civilians, civilian infrastructure, and humanitarian workers in and around El Fasher". In a separate statement, the Sudan Humanitarian Operational Team (SOTAG) said it was "shocked" by credible reports of widespread abuses, adding that local responders were at grave risk, "with reports of some being arrested or killed".

In New York, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said at the daily press conference that the organization and its partners remain committed to expanding support across Darfur "and re-establishing their presence on the ground [in El Fasher], where possible." However, he noted that access to the city remains restricted, and that "humanitarian capacity is constantly diminishing as needs increase."

The UN spokesperson urged the international community to take urgent action to protect civilians, to ensure the safe passage of humanitarian workers in Sudan, humanitarian access to people trapped in El Fasher, as well as to increase funding to support humanitarian operations in the city and elsewhere in the country. "We reaffirm the need to protect civilians wherever they are, whether they decide to seek safety or are forced to stay," he said.

European and Arab condemnation of violations

The European Union said that the capture of El Fasher, the capital of Darfur, represents a serious turning point in the war in Sudan and threatens to exacerbate the already dire humanitarian situation, at a time when international, regional, Arab and Islamic condemnation of the crimes committed by the Rapid Support Forces in El Fasher has escalated.

The European Union said in a statement on El Fasher on Wednesday that the targeting of civilians on ethnic grounds highlighted the brutality of the RSF.

The EU held the RSF responsible for protecting civilians in areas under its control, including aid workers, local responders and journalists. It called on humanitarian organizations to be granted immediate, safe and unconditional access to all those in need, and to allow civilians wishing to leave El Fasher city safely.

EU calls for immediate truce

The EU said it supports international efforts to ensure that all those responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity are held accountable. It is providing funding to organisations that collect evidence of war crimes, as part of a broader effort to ensure that those responsible are held accountable.

The EU called on the warring parties to immediately de-escalate and abide by UN Security Council Resolution 2736, respect international humanitarian law and fulfil their obligations under the Jeddah Declaration. It expressed its readiness to support negotiations aimed at a permanent ceasefire, and to engage with the parties to the conflict and international partners to urge them to return to the negotiating table.

Widespread condemnation

The Arab League on Tuesday condemned the brutal crimes against civilians in El Fasher and expressed concern over the deterioration of the humanitarian situation following the military escalation.

In a statement, the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States condemned the brutal violations against innocent civilians, noting that the attacks on women and children constitute a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and Security Council resolutions.

It stressed that what is happening in El Fasher represents a blatant challenge to international efforts aimed at establishing peace in Sudan, reiterating its call for an immediate cessation of all acts of violence, allowing unhindered humanitarian access, and holding accountable those responsible for grave violations against the civilian population.

For its part, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, expressed its condemnation of the violations that occurred during the Rapid Support attacks on El Fasher, and called on it to protect civilians and ensure the arrival of relief, and called for a return to dialogue to reach a ceasefire, stressing the importance of Sudan's unity, security, stability and the preservation of its legitimate institutions.

Qatar, Kuwait and the Muslim World League

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the horrific violations that took place during the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) attacks on El Fasher, expressing Doha's concern over the tragic situation in the city.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its condemnation of the violations of the Rapid Support in El Fasher and the targeting of unarmed civilians, while the Muslim World League denounced in a statement the crimes and violations that targeted civilians during the Rapid Support attacks on El Fasher.

The Rapid Support Forces will be held accountable for its actions

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said in a statement on Tuesday that the RSF would be held accountable for the actions of its members in El Fasher, stressing that numerous violations had taken place in the city.

In her statement, the British Foreign Secretary stressed that the rapid support provision in El Fasher has horrific and devastating repercussions on civilians, as thousands are trapped in the city, while many of them face forced displacement and indiscriminate violence. She called for civilians to be able to leave the city safely, with unhindered access to life-saving assistance.

Fall of El Fasher

As reported by Radio Dabanga yesterday, Head of the Sovereignty Council and Commander-in-Chief of the SAF, Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan confirmed the fall of El Fasher, to the RSF, amid reports of mass killings, displacement, and widespread abuses.

The RSF declared full control of the city, saying its fighters were conducting "combing operations" to clear remaining resistance. The group said it had deployed units to secure public facilities and pledged to open safe corridors for civilians wishing to leave.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported that more than 26,000 people fled El Fasher on Sunday and Monday, following the RSF takeover. Local resistance committees said fighting continues in the city's west, where residents have endured days without food or medical care.

The North Darfur Emergency Rooms Council described the situation as "genocide", citing the loss of contact with dozens of volunteers and aid workers.