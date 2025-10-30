East Africa: Tanzanian Electoral Reforms Long Overdue, Kisumu Lawyer Says

30 October 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Kisumu — A prominent Kisumu-based lawyer and former East Africa Law Society president James Aggrey Mwamu has called for urgent electoral reforms in Tanzania, saying the country stands at a "critical democratic crossroads."

In a press statement on Thursday, Mwamu said Tanzania's current electoral framework undermines democratic accountability and limits citizens' right to political participation.

"Tanzania must open up its political space and strengthen its electoral institutions," Mwamu said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Without meaningful reform, the promise of democracy in the region will remain unfulfilled."

Mwamu, who once chaired the East Africa Law Society, recalled a 2013 constitutional conference in Mombasa where Tanzania's Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) admitted that results from its 2010 presidential election had never been officially certified.

He described the revelation as "deeply troubling," noting that Tanzanian law still provides no legal mechanism for challenging election results.

The Kisumu lawyer also cited the long-standing ban on independent candidates in Tanzania as another obstacle to political inclusivity.

He referenced the landmark case of Reverend Christopher Mtikila, who successfully challenged the ban at the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights, though the ruling has yet to be fully implemented.

Mwamu compared Tanzania's current situation to Kenya's own struggle for electoral reform in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

"Kenya learned, through painful experience, that genuine democracy requires credible institutions and open competition," he said. "Tanzania can draw from that lesson."

Mwamu urged Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan to prioritize constitutional and electoral changes that would restore public confidence in the system.

He added that regional cooperation and the strengthening of legal frameworks across East Africa are essential for lasting peace and development.

"Strong democracies make for a stronger East Africa," Mwamu said.

Yesterday, Tanzania held general elections in which more than 37 million citizens were eligible to vote, including for the president, parliament and local councils.

The sitting president, Samia Suluhu Hassan of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), who assumed office in 2021, was seeking her first full term but faced a field devoid of major opposition candidates after key challengers were disqualified or jailed.

The polls were marred by significant unrest, including protests in Dar es Salaam, curfews, internet shutdowns, and reports of voter apathy.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.