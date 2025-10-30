South Africa: No Soccer At New R37-Million Limpopo Stadium

The pitch is unusable because the grass has not grown adequately due to water shortages

The two-year-delayed R37-million Vhuilafuri Stadium in Madabani, west of Louis Trichardt, has at last been handed over to the community. But it cannot be used for soccer because the grass for the pitch has not grown due to a shortage of water.

Three boreholes were drilled, but only one produces water, and it is not enough to irrigate the stadium.

At the official handover, Makhado Municipality Mayor Dorcas Mboyi told GroundUp, "Residents can use the stadium, but not the pitch, which is not ready because the grass has not grown. We are not certain how long it will take, maybe rain will help ... Our plan is to apply for additional funding for paving and possibly artificial grass."

Residents in the surrounding areas also lack access to water and must buy it from neighbours who have sunk boreholes.

George Maphala, treasurer of the Makhado Local Football Association, said, "I am disappointed that 51 teams, including our ladies' team in the SAFA Sasol Women's League, cannot use the stadium because of the pitch. Installing artificial turf, which does not need water, would be a game-changer. Rural kids deserve the chance to thrive in sports and play professionally."

The tender to build the Kutama Sinthumule Sports Facility was awarded in 2022 to Moswobi Building Construction and Property Developers. The stadium was originally scheduled for completion by September 2023.

Construction included: football and rugby fields; an athletics track; netball, tennis and volleyball courts; and a 600-seat concrete grandstand. The contractor was also responsible for drilling boreholes, installing an elevated tank, water and stormwater systems, sewer and electrical infrastructure, fencing, a guardhouse and ablution blocks.

Community leaders remain hopeful. "We are happy because we believe this facility can help youth stay away from drugs and promote sports in our community," said Mbulaheni Ramabulana, chief of the Sinthumule Tribal Council.

"The municipality has assured us that they will use water tanks so that the grass can grow and the pitch can be used."

This story is published in association with the Limpopo Mirror.