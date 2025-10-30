South Africa: Dunoon Artist Brightens Children's Lives

Sibusiso Dube has livened up the local library, mentored teens and earned acclaim for his graphite portraits

Dunoon artist Sibusiso Dube has achieved acclaim in his community for his lifelike graphite portraits.

He has also created public art works to enliven the Dunoon library and the Zusakhe Educare Centre.

He has been studying architecture at the University of Cape Town but because he owes residence fees he is currently unable to finish his studies.

With paint and brushes sponsored by donors, Dunoon artist Sibusiso Dube helped transform the bare concrete pillars of the local library into a vivid display of doodle art - a tribute to the community that shaped him.

Children play around the library's twin pillars, one of the few open spaces in a neighbourhood where shacks stand tightly packed.

"A doodle is something that a child would love, something that provokes imagination," he says.

Dube gained recognition in the township for his graphite pencil portraits, some strikingly lifelike. Residents send him photographs and he creates realistic portraits for them using graphite pencil.

In 2022 at Zusakhe Educare Centre, near the Dunoon municipal hall, Dube painted a portrait of Nelson Mandela to welcome children in the mornings, a reminder of resilience and learning.

Portrait of a young artist

Aged 12, Dube searched for an art school. He found one but it charged R250 an hour, a sum beyond the means of children in Dunoon.

He decided then that when he grew up, he would teach art to teenagers for free.

In Grade 11 at Inkwenkwezi Secondary School, he started an art club because his school did not offer art classes. He attended art lessons at Sinenjongo High School in Joe Slovo Park near Milnerton, and taught his club members what he learned.

He says during the covid lockdown he honed his skills.

In May and June 2022, he and his Teen Art Club, together with local artist Skubalitso, painted the doodle-style murals on the twin Dunoon Library pillars.

After matriculating in 2023, he was accepted for a Bachelor of Architectural Studies (BAS) at the University of Cape Town. His tuition was funded by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), but this did not include residence costs.

When he could not pay the outstanding R40,000 for student housing, the university placed him on hold, preventing his return for the 2025 academic year.

He said NSFAS was going to fund his tuition for this year, but he is not able to resume studies until the residence debt is cleared.

He says he now earns a living drawing portraits and tutoring mathematics and physics.

Patricia Fekema, founder of Zusakhe centre, said she cared for Dube as a child at her crèche.

"He is the only one of the children who grew up here that I can point to and say he is doing something," said Fekema.

"I was so happy to see him come and paint. The painting of Madiba makes me feel proud. His art shows real talent and it tells me he will go far. That is what I like about him," she said.

Librarian Lungelwa Ciliba said she returned from a course at UCT to find the library's pillars painted with doodle art.

"I'd never heard of Dube before. I thought it was a big company that had done the work because the art is of such high quality. I didn't think it was a resident from Dunoon," she said.

She said the murals bring joy and colour to the building.

"Our library is mostly used by children, and that section where the pillars are has become their play area. It really connects with them," she said.