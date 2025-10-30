Port Sudan — The Undersecretary of the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hussein Al-Amin, has revealed the reasons for the expulsion of the World Food Programme (WFP) Country Director along with the Operations Manager from the Sudan and giving them 72 hours to leave the country.

During the 39th briefing organized by the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) in Port Sudan, and which focused on the developments in El Fasher, the undersecretary stated that several violations had been meticulously documented and that the employees had been warned about these violations, which infringe upon the country's sovereignty and undermine the organization's neutrality and its mandated tasks as defined by the United Nations.

He pointed out that the decision was a state decision, not a foreign ministry decision, and that there is full coordination among all official state institutions.

He added that the WFP is one of the largest donors to Sudan and that the decision to expel the employee is unrelated to the program's work and cooperation with Sudan.

In this context, the Undersecretary said that the recent visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to Washington was at the invitation of the American side to discuss cooperation and the crisis that the country is witnessing, and that discussions were held with the American side and there was no direct negotiation with any party other than the American side.