Kenya: Green Belt Movement, Greenpeace Africa Urge Suspension of Logging in Mau Forest

30 October 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Environmental groups Green Belt Movement (GBM) and Greenpeace Africa have called for the immediate suspension of President William Ruto's directive lifting the ban on logging in the Mau Forest Complex, warning that the move threatens to reverse years of environmental recovery.

The organisations said the decision undermines conservation gains and risks accelerating deforestation, biodiversity loss, and water scarcity in Kenya's largest forest ecosystem.

"Reopening the Mau to logging erodes decades of progress in forest restoration and climate resilience," the groups said in a joint statement.

They urged the government to reinstate the moratorium, invest in sustainable forest management, and uphold Kenya's climate and environmental commitments.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.