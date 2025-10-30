Uganda: No More Extensions - Ministry of Energy Reaffirms Uganda Will Have First Oil in 2026

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development has reaffirmed that Uganda remains firmly on course to achieve its long-awaited first oil production by next year, ruling out any further extensions to project timelines.

Permanent Secretary Irene Batebe made the assurance during a high-level supervision visit to key oil and gas infrastructure projects in the Albertine Graben region of Bunyoro, led by Head of Public Service, Lucy Nakyobe.

Batebe said the oil development process has reached a crucial stage and that all components necessary for production readiness are falling into place.

"From this visit, you have witnessed the complexity of this project and the many pieces that must be put together to deliver it," Batebe said.

"So far, the project has attracted foreign direct investment worth $7.5 billion (Sha28.6 trillion); this is not small money."

She explained that Uganda's oil journey has involved extensive preparation, including establishing a robust legal and regulatory framework, constructing vital infrastructure such as roads and the Kabalega International Airport, and building national capacity through training and local participation.

"We've ensured a strong framework to support this project through construction and operations, with efficient regulation to ensure that benefits accrue as planned," Batebe said.

"We also had to work on infrastructure and human capacity. You have seen Ugandans, especially the youth, working alongside international oil companies -- this shows progress and ownership."

At the Kingfisher Development Area, one of Uganda's key oil fields operated by China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), Batebe noted that three out of four well pads are already complete, alongside significant progress on the Central Processing Facility (CPF) -- the heart of the operations.

When fully operational, Kingfisher is expected to produce 40,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd), contributing to the projected 230,000 bpd at peak national production.

"The project is on track, and we will deliver first oil as planned come next year. That's what matters for the people," Batebe affirmed.

Head of Public Service Lucy Nakyobe, who led the supervision mission, commended the Ministry of Energy, the Petroleum Authority of Uganda, the Uganda National Oil Company, and implementing agencies for their commitment and tangible results.

"I came here as a doubting Thomas, because, as you know, they have been promising year in and year out. But now, having seen it myself, I am convinced that everything is on track," Nakyobe said.

"There are no more excuses, no more extensions. By December this year, part of the project will be delivered, and by July next year, everything will be complete."

She urged the media to tell Uganda's success story, emphasizing that public servants remain dedicated to delivering national projects.

"This is testimony that the public service is still delivering, still committed, and still patriotic. If we keep this spirit, everything will be well in Uganda," she said.

Nakyobe also praised the Ugandan soldiers contributing to waste management and environmental protection efforts at the sites, noting their professionalism and innovation.

The reaffirmation from the Ministry and the Head of Public Service marks a significant boost to national confidence that Uganda's first oil will indeed flow in 2026, marking a major milestone in the country's economic transformation journey.