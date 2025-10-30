Zimbabwe Harvests 578,000 Tonnes of Wheat, Surpassing National Demand

ZIMBABWE has recorded its highest-ever wheat output, harvesting 578,059 metric tonnes during the 2025 winter season, a milestone that not only exceeds last year's record but also surpasses the country's annual wheat requirement.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Anxious Masuka announced the achievement, describing it as a confirmation of Zimbabwe's strengthened agricultural capacity and food self-sufficiency.

The country now joins Ethiopia as one of only two African nations to have achieved full wheat self-sufficiency.

"From a modest volume of 94,685 metric tonnes in 2019, to 562,091 metric tonnes in 2024, Zimbabwe is only one of two jurisdictions on the African continent that have become wheat self-sufficient," said Masuka.

He added that this year's production already surpasses our national annual requirement, estimated at 360,000 metric tonnes.

Masuka noted that production continues to rise steadily, supported by expanded irrigation, input support, and government-backed mechanisation programmes.

The 2025 season saw 122,566 hectares planted to wheat, of which an additional 12,023 hectares were still to be harvested by early November. This marks a 511% increase from 2019 levels, a remarkable turnaround in just six years.

The expansion aligns with Zimbabwe's broader strategy to reduce dependence on imports, especially following the global grain price spikes triggered by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Wheat is the country's second most important cereal after maize, and domestic self-sufficiency is seen as critical to stabilising food prices and strengthening food security.

Focus on export opportunities and market stability

With domestic needs fully met, Zimbabwe is now seeking export opportunities within the region, particularly in neighboring countries that continue to face wheat shortages.

However, Masuka emphasized that local supply remains secure and that the government has taken measures to stabilise pricing and ensure smooth distribution.

"The government has released 6,518 metric tonnes to millers in recent weeks to stabilise supply and pricing levels of wheat products," he said, noting that the Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA) continues to coordinate marketing and distribution to maintain market balance.

Despite the surplus, Zimbabwe will continue importing limited volumes of high-gluten wheat, which is preferred by some millers for specific bread formulations.

"Certain millers have indicated that their mills and bread styles require high gluten content wheat not achievable in locally produced wheat," Masuka explained.

According to him, as per current policy, such wheat will continue to be imported under existing arrangements, without any additional costs.

The government is urging registered millers and industry players to collaborate closely with authorities under the AMA framework to ensure a consistent balance between production, demand, and market stability.

Zimbabwe's wheat success story reflects years of deliberate investment in irrigation infrastructure, farmer training, and private-sector partnerships.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), sub-Saharan Africa still imports over 80% of its wheat consumption, underscoring Zimbabwe's rare achievement in the region.