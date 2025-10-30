Zimbabwe: Compensation Relief for Ex-Wenela Workers Affected By Silicosis, TB

ZIMBABWEANS who suffered medical conditions as a result of working in South African mines can now claim compensation after the government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tshiamiso Trust to facilitate payments to the victims.

Thousands of Zimbabweans recruited by the Witwatersrand Native Labour Association (Wenela) worked as mineworkers in South Africa, both before and after independence. During that time, they contracted occupational diseases such as tuberculosis and silicosis.

The MoU enables the Tshiamiso Trust to facilitate compensation for former Wenela workers who were employed in the neighbouring country between March 12 1965, and December 10 2019.

Tshiamiso Trust Chief Executive Officer, Munyadziwa Kwinda, said the agreement is a turning point for the majority of the former mineworkers and their dependants who have had to endure a long wait.

"We are honoured to mark this moment in partnership with the Government of Zimbabwe and NSSA. Thousands of Zimbabwean ex-mineworkers have been waiting for Tshiamiso Trust services to commence so that they can access compensation that they may qualify for.

"Today's agreement means they can now lodge their claims and complete the medical assessments required to determine their eligibility for compensation. This is about restoring dignity and delivering on the promise made to the men and families who built the mining industry," said Kwinda.

Prospective claimants, however, must meet certain criteria, including providing proof that they suffered from a work-related illness.

Dependants of the deceased can claim after providing proof of relationship and a death certificate indicating the cause of death.

The National Social Security Authority (NSSA), which partnered with Tshiamiso on behalf of the government, said the compensation will bring relief to the former mineworkers and their dependants.

"Zimbabwe is home to many who spent their working lives in South Africa's mines and returned home with illnesses that changed their futures. Through this collaboration, we are ensuring that those who qualify can now access the compensation due to them, closer to where they live.

"NSSA remains committed to working with regional partners like Tshiamiso Trust to expand social security and strengthen cross-border protection for our workers," said NSSA Chief Executive Officer Charles Shava.

The Tshiamiso Trust has already paid R2.4 billion to 25,000 beneficiaries in Lesotho, South Africa, Mozambique, Eswatini, and Botswana.