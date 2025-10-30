Zimbabwe: 'We Are Not Invisible' People With Disabilities Demand Inclusion in Climate Policies

People with disabilities have urged the Government to develop targeted support systems and inclusive policies to help them cope with the worsening effects of climate change.

Speaking at the Climate Crisis Communication Workshop held at the University of Zimbabwe participants said they remain among the most affected groups but are often excluded from national response strategies.

They highlighted that rising heatwaves and prolonged exposure to the sun have led to increased cases of skin diseases particularly among people with albinism, while those with mobility, visual and hearing impairments face barriers in accessing life-saving climate information.

"Climate change is affecting young people living with disabilities, especially those with albinism. We need financial assistance, accessible climate information, and health support. Government and policymakers must consider our specific needs," said Mavis Chuma, a visually impaired participant.

The delegates called for inclusive disaster preparedness measures ensuring that emergency communication tools cater to all disabilities.

Trust, one of the event organisers from Magamba Network, said there is need for action beyond rhetoric.

"We cannot talk about climate justice without including the voices of persons with disabilities. Their experiences must shape the policies and solutions we implement as a country," he said.

Workshop facilitators pledged to incorporate the concerns of people with disabilities into future climate communication strategies saying inclusive dialogue is vital to building national resilience as the country faces intensifying droughts, floods and heatwaves particularly in areas like Chimanimani.

Academics, students and government officials who attended the two-day event acknowledged the policy gaps and expressed commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind in the country's climate adaptation efforts.

The workshop was jointly organised by Magamba Network and the University of Zimbabwe focusing on strengthening climate communication for vulnerable communities.