Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission Voice Concern Over Motorist Assault By Police

The Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission (ZICC) has condemned the assault of a motorist by members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police on a video widely circulated on social media that happened in Budiriro recently.

The commission responded after a video of police officers assaulted a motorist in Budiriro which was condemned by the public on the behaviour of some of the police officers.

ZICC said as a constitutional oversight body established in in terms of Section 210 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, and operationalised by the Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission Act [Chapter 10:34], condemns in the strongest terms all forms of cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment by law enforcement officials.

The commission said they acknowledges the public statement by the Zimbabwe Republic Police through its spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi saying the commission will also exercise its independent mandate to review the incident and determine whether the conduct was an abuse of power.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The Commission acknowledges the public statement by the ZRP, through its National Spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirming that disciplinary measures have been instituted against the implicated officers.

"While this administrative response is noted, the Commission shall exercise its independent mandate to review the incident and determine whether the conduct complained of discloses any violation of human rights, abuse of power, or maladministration warranting further inquiry in accordance with Sections 12 and 13 of the ZICC Act," ZICC statement read.

"The ZICC reiterates that professional policing must at all times be conducted within the bounds of the law, with due respect for human dignity, proportionality in the use of force, and adherence to the principles of accountability and transparency. "

ZICC also edged members of the public to lodge complaints with the Commission in cases involving alleged misconduct by members of the security services saying such complaints may be submitted through the Commission's provincial offices or through email complaints@zicc.org.zw.

"The Commission will continue to engage with the ZRP Command to ensure institutional operations that strengthen public confidence, promote lawful conduct, and safeguard the constitutional rights of all citizens," they said