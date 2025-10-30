Tanzania: Curfew Declared in Tanzania's Main City After Election-Day Protests

Authorities in Tanzania have imposed a curfew in Dar es Salaam, the country's biggest city, following violent unrest between the police and protesters that erupted during Wednesday's general election which is expected to offer President Samia Suluhu Hassan a second term.

Police in Tanzania's main city of Dar es Salaam fired gunshots and teargas on Thursday to disperse dozens of protesters who returned to the streets a day after elections were marred by violent demonstrations, Reuters reported.

Protests broke out in Dar es Salaam and several other cities during the presidential and parliamentary vote on Wednesday with demonstrators setting fire to vehicles and a local government office.

They are angered over the exclusion of Hassan's two biggest challengers from the presidential race, as well as what they say is increasing repression of government critics.

Police ordered an overnight curfew in Dar es Salaam, a city of more than seven million people, and internet access remains disrupted across the country. Global internet monitor NetBlocks described the interruption a "nationwide digital blackout".

The US embassy said that some major roads, including the main one leading to Dar es Salaam's international airport, were closed.

On the Zello app, some protesters discussed plans for further demonstrations, including marches on government buildings.

The government has remained silent and the heavily controlled local media made no mention of the unrest, nor provide any update on the election.

There are reports that upwards of 30 people may been killed in Wednesday's violence, a diplomatic source told AFP, but this could not be verified.

Civil servants and students told to stay home

In a post on his Instagram account, government spokesperson Gerson Msigwa said all civil servants should work from home on Thursday except for those whose duties require them to be present at their workplaces.

The state television channel also announced that students should study from home on Thursday.

Tanzania's main opposition party Chadema had called for protests during the election, which it said amounted to a "coronation" of Hassan.

Chadema was disqualified in April from the election, which also included votes for members of parliament and officials for the semi-autonomous Zanzibar archipelago, after it refused to sign a code of conduct. Its leader Tundu Lissu was charged with treason.

The commission also disqualified Luhaga Mpina - the candidate for the ACT-Wazalendo opposition party, leaving only minor parties to take on Hassan.

Reports say voter turnout in Dar es Salaam was low, with many people reluctant to show up amid safety concerns.

The electoral body is expected to announce results over the weekend.

Increasing censorship

Hassan is expected to win the election. Her ruling party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi - Swahili for "Party of the Revolution" (CCM), has dominated Tanzania politics and won all the elections since the country gained independence from Britain in 1961.

But the unrest presents a major test for Hassan.

She was initially praised after taking office in 2021 for easing repression of political opponents and censorship that had increased under her predecessor John Magufuli.

In recent years, however, rights campaigners and opposition candidates have accused the government of unexplained abductions of its critics.

Hassan said last year she had ordered an investigation into reports of abductions, but no official findings have been made public.

