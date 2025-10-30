Kenya Tourism Federation Raises Concerns Over New KWS Park Fee Payment System

Nairobi — The Kenya Tourism Federation (KTF) which represents the interests of the mainstream private sector associations in Kenya's tourism industry, has raised grave concerns over the recent changes introduced by the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) to its park fee payment platform.

The Federation notes that the new system was rolled out without prior consultation with key industry stakeholders, a move that has introduced new financial and operational challenges for tour operators, travel agents, and park visitors.

Speaking on behalf of the Federation, KTF Chairman Fred Odek said the changes have disrupted normal business operations and risk undermining Kenya's competitiveness as a global tourism destination.

"The rollout of the new KWS park payment system has created unnecessary financial strain and uncertainty for operators who had already priced and contracted tours under the previous arrangements. The additional fees and limited payment options translate to unbudgeted losses and threaten existing contracts with our international partners," Odek stated.

Under the new system, only M-PESA and Visa card payments are accepted, with the bank transfer option withdrawn. This has complicated group and large transaction payments that previously relied on bank transfers.

Additionally, an 8.5 percent processing fee has been introduced for all card payments- a rate that is unusually high compared to other government platforms.

KTF has also expressed concern over the exchange rate applied by KWS, which currently stands at KSH 135 per USD, significantly higher than the Central Bank of Kenya's prevailing rate of approximately KSH 129.50. This discrepancy has inflated park entry costs for both domestic and international visitors.

The Federation is calling on the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife and the Kenya Wildlife Service to urgently reinstate all previous payment options, including bank transfers, to support flexible and efficient transactions.

It is also calling for a review and reduction of the 8.5 percent card processing fee to align with industry standards and the adjustment of the USD-KSH exchange rate to match the official Central Bank of Kenya rate. Mr. Odek emphasized that collaboration and transparency remain key to maintaining Kenya's position as a leading global tourism destination.

"KTF remains committed to working closely with KWS and the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife to ensure that Kenya's tourism industry remains sustainable, fair, and competitive," he added.