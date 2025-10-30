Somalia: Somali Prime Minister Attends 102nd Anniversary of Turkish Republic

Mogadishu — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre attended celebrations marking the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Turkey at the Turkish Embassy in Mogadishu on Tuesday, describing the occasion as a "shared day of joy" between the two nations.

Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Hamza paid tribute to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of modern Turkey, praising his courage and leadership in establishing a republic that has inspired the world.

"The day is a celebration we share with our Turkish brothers, commemorating the bravery and vision of Atatürk in creating a modern republic," Hamza said.

The Somali leader highlighted the deep-rooted and historic ties between Somalia and Turkey, recalling Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's landmark visit to Mogadishu in August 2011, when Somalia was grappling with severe drought and security challenges.

"The anniversary provides an opportunity to further strengthen our cooperation in trade, security, culture, education, and people-to-people relations," Hamza added.

He also expressed gratitude to the Turkish government for its continued support to Somalia, particularly in security, defence, infrastructure development, and social services.