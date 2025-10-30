Somalia: Somali President in Djibouti for 25th Anniversary of Somalia's Reestablishment

Djibouti City — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and a high-level delegation were warmly received in Djibouti on Wednesday as they attended the 25th anniversary of the reestablishment of Somalia's Federal Republic.

The event, hosted by Djibouti President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh, also marked the inauguration of the new Horn of Africa Reconciliation Centre, named the Carta Peace Monument, which commemorates the historic Somalia peace conference held in Djibouti that laid the foundations for the country's current federal institutions.

In his address, President Guelleh paid tribute to Somali leaders and community representatives attending the ceremony, highlighting Djibouti's role in supporting Somalia's peace and reconciliation efforts over the past quarter-century.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud delivered a keynote speech reflecting on Somalia's achievements since the landmark peace conference, emphasising progress in governance, national reconciliation, and institution-building.

The inauguration of the reconciliation centre symbolises ongoing efforts to strengthen peace and stability in the Horn of Africa and reinforces the longstanding bonds between the two neighbouring nations.