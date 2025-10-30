Uganda: MTN Uganda Launches Third Phase of Community Changemakers Initiative

Kampala — MTN Uganda has launched the third phase of its flagship Changemakers Initiative, committing Shs 500 million ($130,000) in grants to support 25 grassroots projects aimed at improving education, health, water and environmental conservation, and economic empowerment.

The programme, run through the MTN Foundation, seeks to fund and scale community innovations that drive social and economic transformation across the country.

Speaking at the launch in Kampala yesterday, Chief Marketing Officer, Sylvia ElSheikh, said the initiative underscores the company's commitment to inclusive growth and people-centred innovation.

"The Changemakers Initiative reminds us that hope, compassion and action can truly change the world," ElSheikh said. "Technology is only meaningful when it improves lives. That's why MTN is investing in people and communities who are using creativity and innovation to solve local challenges."

Since its inception, the initiative has supported 50 community projects, reaching more than 165,000 people across Uganda's five sub-regions. In the second phase, the Foundation received over 2,400 applications, of which 295 met evaluation criteria and 25 were funded for implementation between October 2024 and March 2025.

Previous beneficiaries have implemented projects such as education programmes for vulnerable

children, rural clean water systems, and youth-led environmental initiatives.

George William Egaddu, Chairperson of the MTN Foundation Uganda Board of Trustees, said the programme had demonstrated that Uganda's greatest resource is its people.

"We've met individuals and community groups who, despite limited means, are solving local problems with courage and innovation," Egaddu said. "They are the true changemakers who remind us that small ideas, when nurtured, can deliver extraordinary impact."

He added that the initiative aligns with MTN's Ambition 2025 strategy and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, reinforcing its focus on inclusive development and collaboration with government to advance social progress.

Applications for the third phase are now open through the MTN Uganda website, WhatsApp (+256 772 123 100), or at any MTN Service Centre. Application closes at the end of next month.

"To the dreamers and doers across the country, this is your moment," ElSheikh said. "Submit your applications and let's work together to build a better Uganda, one community at a time."