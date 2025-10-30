Zimbabwe: ZWG Annual Inflation Rate Cools Off, Tumbles to 32.7 Percent

The ZWG annual inflation rate has tumbled to 32.7%, marking a significant step toward stability, the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) reported this week.

The Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) had earlier projected a slowdown in annual inflation for October 2025, citing the consistent containment of month-on-month inflation within an average of 1.6% since the price shocks of September 2024.

According to ZimStat, annual inflation fell sharply from 82.7% in September 2025 to 32.7% in October 2025, representing nearly a 50% decline over the period.

"This means that prices, as measured by the all-items USD Consumer Price Index (CPI), increased by an average of 13.0% from October 2024 to October 2025. The year-on-year inflation rate is derived from the percentage change in the index of the current year's reference month compared with the same month of the previous year," said ZimStat.

During the same period, the ZWG month-on-month inflation rate stood at -0.4%, slightly lower than the -0.2% recorded in September 2025, indicating a modest decline in average prices.

"This means that prices, as measured by the all-items ZWG CPI, decreased by an average rate of -0.4% from September 2025 to October 2025," the agency added.

The ZWG month-on-month Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages inflation rate rose to 0.7% in October 2025, up 0.5 percentage points from 0.2% in September 2025. In contrast, the non-food inflation rate stood at -0.9%, compared to -0.5% the previous month.

On the USD front, the month-on-month inflation rate for October 2025 was 0.3%, up from 0.0% in September.

The USD year-on-year inflation rate (annual percentage change) for October 2025, as measured by the all-items USD CPI, was 13%, further underscoring a trend toward stabilising prices in both the local and foreign currency economies.