Zimbabwe: Chevrons Lose Opening T20 Match to Afghanistan

30 October 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe's senior men's cricket team staged a disappointing performance against Afghanistan on Wednesday losing by 53 runs in the opening game of the three-match series played at Harare Sports Club.

The defeat came on the back of a convincing one-off Test match win against the same opponents at the same venue.

The Chevrons' poor performance with the bat was the biggest setback as they failed to chase Afghanistan's 180 runs posted in the first innings.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Zimbabwe's best bowler during the first innings was Sikandar Raza, who took 3 wickets, as Afghanistan's batters ran riot against his teammates, only to lose 6 wickets in 20 overs.

Raza could not complete a top performance in the match as he was one of the least performers in the second innings, managing only one run.

The Chevrons' captain was one of the four top-order batsmen who failed to post more than two runs, the other three being Brandon Taylor, Ryan Burl, and Tadiwanashe Marumani, who were all dismissed with zero runs.

Zimbabwe's highest scorer in the match was Tinotenda Maphosa, who posted 32 runs, eight more runs than Brian Bennett, who was the second-highest scorer with 24.

Altogether, the Chevrons were bowled out for 127 runs in 16.1 overs, thus losing the match by 53 runs.

The two sides will play their second T20 match on Friday, the 31st of October, before completing the series on Sunday, the 2nd of November, at the same venue.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.