Zimbabwe: Herentals Fined U.S.$5,000, Club Officials Slapped With Three-Season Ban for Assaulting Fan, Police Officer

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has banned two Herentals Football Club officials from all football activities for three seasons following an assault incident during a match against CAPS United last month.

The two officials, Paradzai Afa and Tairos Ngoma, were found guilty of assaulting a fan in the VVIP seating area at Rufaro Stadium and later attacking a police officer upon arrest.

"The Premier Soccer League (PSL) Disciplinary Committee issued a judgment in the matter involving Herentals Football Club and their security officials, Paradzai Afa and Tairos Ngoma, following incidents of assault and disorderly conduct during a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against CAPS United FC played at Rufaro Stadium on 13 September 2025.

"Herentals FC pleaded guilty to breaching the PSL Rules and Regulations after one of their security officials assaulted a football fan in the VVIP area, while another assaulted a police officer following an arrest for violence after the match," read part of the PSL statement.

In addition to the bans, Herentals FC has been fined US$5,000 and ordered to play its next three home matches behind closed doors, starting this weekend.

"Consequently, the Disciplinary Committee ordered that Herentals FC be fined US$5,000. In addition, Paradzai Afa and Tairos Ngoma have been banned from performing any official club duties during PSL matches for three (3) seasons.

"The club will also be required to play its next three home matches behind closed doors, with only accredited personnel permitted to attend," further stated the PSL.

The sanctions against Herentals come shortly after Yadah FC board member Spencer Muvadi was suspended for two years from football activities following a separate player assault incident in August.