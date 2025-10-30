Kenya: Ruto's Health Advisor Confident SHA Will Deliver Full UHC

President William Ruto's advisor on health financing, Dr. Daniel Mwai, has assured Kenyans that the new Social Health Authority (SHA) is a stronger and more effective successor to the defunct National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), designed to deliver Universal Health Coverage (UHC) for all.

Speaking on The Capital in the Morning show, Dr. Mwai said the SHA has been carefully restructured to address gaps in health financing and service delivery that previously hindered the country's health goals.

"The Social Health Authority is not just a rebrand of NHIF -- it is a refined, re-engineered system built to achieve full universal health coverage for every Kenyan," he explained.

He said the ongoing investments in health infrastructure and financing reforms are positioning Kenya's health system for excellence, focusing on affordability, accessibility, and quality of care.

"We are building a health system that works for everyone, whether in urban centers or rural villages. The focus is on ensuring that every Kenyan can access quality healthcare without financial hardship," he said.

Dr. Mwai highlighted the inclusivity of the new scheme, noting that people working in the informal sector -- who were previously left out of mainstream insurance programs -- now have access to comprehensive health services.

"The SHA is progressive because it brings onboard millions who were outside the formal system. Everyone, regardless of their income or job type, can now enjoy full coverage," he emphasized.

Calling for patience, Dr. Mwai acknowledged that the rollout of the new system has not been without challenges but maintained that progress has been substantial since SHA took effect nearly a year ago.

"We understand that transitions take time, but the progress is visible. The onboarding of about 27 million Kenyans is a clear sign that the new health scheme is gaining traction and public confidence," he said.

He added that the government remains committed to addressing emerging bottlenecks and improving efficiency in service delivery under the SHA framework.

"This system will work and it is already working. With time, Kenyans will experience a health coverage model that truly serves them," Dr. Mwai affirmed.

The Social Health Authority is part of President Ruto's flagship health reforms aimed at achieving Universal Health Coverage, ensuring that all citizens access affordable, quality, and equitable healthcare across the country.