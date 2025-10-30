Rwanda: APR to Miss Five Players Against Rutsiro

30 October 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

APR FC will be without five key players when they face Rutsiro FC in the Rwanda Premier League on Saturday, November 1, at Umuganda Stadium in Rubavu.

The defending champions continue their preparations for the game but will once again line up without several regular starters due to injuries, suspensions, and disciplinary reasons.

Midfielder Ronald Ssekiganda will miss the match after receiving two yellow cards in APR's goalless draw against Kiyovu Sports.

Striker Memel Dao, who sustained an injury during APR's 1-0 victory over Mukura VS, remains sidelined and is expected to be out for at least three more weeks as he continues recovery under medical supervision.

Forward Djibril Ouattara, injured during the CECAFA Kagame Cup, has been advised by the medical team to rest and is expected to return after the international break.

Meanwhile, Mamadou Sy and Seidu Dauda have both been handed one-month suspensions by the club's management and coaching staff for disciplinary reasons. The pair have apologised, and a final decision regarding their future is expected in the coming days.

The military side currently sits fifth in the standings with nine points from three matches, despite having played two games fewer than the other teams in the top five.

