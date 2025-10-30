Rwanda: I'm Here to Score Goals, Says Gorilla FC's New Striker Traoré

Gorilla FC's new signing, Kalifa Traoré, has promised to make his mark in the Rwanda Premier League by scoring goals.

"I'm new here, but I'm not new to football. I want to make sure I score goals for my club," Traoré said after completing his move.

The 23-year-old Malian striker joins Gorilla FC as a free agent after previously playing for Africa Foot Elite in Mali's top division. He is best remembered by Rwandan fans for scoring against the U23 national team during the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

"I'm happy to be here and ready for the job. I'm just waiting to get started, and I believe that together with my teammates and the coaching staff, we can achieve great things," he added.

Gorilla FC confirmed his arrival in a statement:

"We are thrilled to welcome our new striker. He joins us with experience and determination, ready to fire Gorilla FC toward victory."

Traoré has signed a one-year contract with the club. According to sources, Gorilla FC sent the contract online on Tuesday, October 21, and Traoré immediately signed the following day after agreeing to the terms.

He also featured for Mali's U23 side in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda, a match that ended 1-1 in Huye, with Traoré scoring Mali's lone goal.