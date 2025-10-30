Rwanda: Ruff Cuts Djz Return With 'Soul & R&b Sensation' At Atelier Du Vin

R&B lovers in Kigali are in for a treat this November. The city's music scene will slow its tempo and raise its class with The Soul & R&B Sensation, a one-night celebration of rhythm, nostalgia, and smooth grooves set for November 1 at Atelier du Vin.

The show, organized by Ruff Cuts Entertainment, brings together some of Kigali's most seasoned selectors for an evening that promises to feel both timeless and intimate.

It's an invitation to relive the slow jams that defined an era and rediscover the genre's soulful heartbeat in a city that's increasingly embracing live and themed music nights.

Leading the decks will be two familiar names to Rwanda's music faithful -- Nicolas Peks and Kadir of Ruff Cuts DJz -- joined by RY and Selekta Copain. Together, they'll curate a musical journey that spans classic R&B, neo-soul, and everything in between.

"Soul & R&B Sensation is where Kigali's rhythm meets elegance, a night designed for those who love good music, real vibes, and real people," Ruff Cuts Entertainment said in a statement. "Let's all come early and enjoy different sets by the finest DJs in town."

For the city's growing circle of music purists, the event is more than another weekend show; it's a nod to an era when vocals carried emotion, production leaned on warmth, and dance floors felt like shared memories.

Among the headliners, Nicolas Peks -- real name Nicolas Simbananiye -- has long been one of Rwanda's most versatile performers. A DJ, singer, MC, and sound engineer, he's spent decades weaving soul into every layer of his work. His 2003 song Ku Gasozi Ka Kure still evokes nostalgia among those who witnessed the early days of Rwanda's evolving music industry.

Peks' sound defies time. It blends African soul, world music, and the timeless Motown influence, tied together by an unmistakably local touch. His sets tend to mirror his own artistry -- deep, emotive, and richly textured.

Then there's DJ Kadir, a name that carries weight in the city's nightlife history. His story began with a childhood fascination for entertainment that would later take him across continents.

In 2004, he moved to the United Kingdom, finding his footing in some of London's vibrant music venues, including the famed Pier One. There, he absorbed the sophistication of global R&B culture before returning to East Africa to co-found the Ruff Cuts DJz collective.

That return shaped Kigali's nightlife. Through Ruff Cuts DJz, Kadir helped define what modern DJ culture could look like in Rwanda -- stylish, skill-driven, and rooted in sound curation rather than spectacle. The collective's presence throughout the 2000s and early 2010s set the tone for how a generation would experience nightlife in the capital.

Offstage, Kadir's influence deepened. He mentored a new wave of local talent -- DJs Karim, Toxxyk, Kelly, and Lenzo among them -- each of whom has since carved out their own distinct sound. For many of these younger names, Kadir wasn't just a figure on the decks; he was proof that one could balance global polish with local authenticity.

Now, with The Soul & R&B Sensation, both he and Peks are circling back to what brought them into the game in the first place: the music itself.

Atelier du Vin, with its warm acoustics and upscale ambiance, feels like a fitting backdrop for the evening. It's the kind of venue where an old-school Mary J. Blige cut could blend seamlessly into D'Angelo's Brown Sugar, where the city's tastemakers mingle to the rhythm of a Marvin Gaye remix.

For those planning to attend, tickets are already on sale. Early bird tickets go for RWF 12,500, with pre-sold options priced between RWF 15,000 and RWF 20,000. Tickets at the door will cost RWF 25,000.