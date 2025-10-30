Rwanda/Sudan: Rwandan Clubs to Receive Rwf 4.5 Million Following Addition of Sudanese Clubs

Rwanda Premier League chairman Yussuf Mudaheranwa has announced that every team in the league will receive an additional Rwf 4.5 million following the inclusion of three Sudanese clubs, which has increased the number of matches this season.

On October 24, 2025, Rwanda Football Association (FERWAFA) confirmed that it had approved Al-Hilal SC Omdurman, Al-Merrikh, and Al-Ahli Wad Madani to participate in the Rwanda Premier League.

Since 2023, the ongoing conflict in Sudan has made it impossible for local teams to compete domestically, forcing several of them to seek alternative venues to remain active in competitive football, including African competitions.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, October 27, 2025, Mudaheranwa explained that the expansion of the league would result in additional fixtures for Rwandan clubs.

"Each Rwandan team will play six extra matches," he said.

While the exact start date for the Sudanese teams' participation has not yet been confirmed, Mudaheranwa noted that preparations are underway.