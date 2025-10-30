Kenya: Cabinet Backs Sakaja's Compliance Drive With Plan to Regularise Unauthorised Buildings

Nairobi — The Nairobi City County Cabinet has approved the Regularisation of Unauthorised Developments Regulations, 2025, paving the way for a fair, transparent and people-centred framework to bring informal and previously unapproved developments into compliance with county planning laws.

The decision comes two days after Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja urged property owners and developers to take advantage of a grace period to regularise before enforcement begins.

"If you know you have an unapproved building, this is your last opportunity to comply. Once the grace period is over, enforcement will follow. It's not about revenue, it's about order, safety and accountability," Sakaja said.

The new regulations operationalise the Nairobi City County Regularisation of Unauthorised Developments Act, 2025, setting out clear procedures for applications, technical reviews, professional accountability, public participation and enforcement. The framework will now be transmitted to the County Assembly for approval and subsequent publication.

"This initiative aims to replace fear and uncertainty with order, safety and dignity, especially for residents and small businesses that have long operated in informal developments. Every Nairobi resident deserves a safe home, a stable business and a county that treats them with dignity," Sakaja added.

Under the system, residents and developers will follow a structured process to legalise buildings previously outside the formal planning regime. The county says safety, public health and environmental standards will be paramount, and no regularised structure will be allowed to compromise the well-being of Nairobians.

The regulations provide for public participation and accessible dispute-resolution mechanisms to reinforce transparency. Built-environment professionals will be held responsible for the integrity of submissions and any remedial works.

The framework also seeks to integrate informal areas into formal urban planning, ensuring wards benefit from equal standards of safety and service delivery.

Sakaja said targeted enforcement will follow for developers who ignore safety requirements or encroach on public spaces. The county is also preparing a transparent online dashboard to track applications, approvals and safety upgrades in real time.