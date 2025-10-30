Namibia Based Pangolin Conservationist Nominated for Worldwide Vets 2025 Golden Award

Pangolin Conservation and Research Foundation (PCRF) founder Kelsey Prediger has been nominated for the 2025 Worldwide Vets Golden Award.

The award scheduled for 5 December celebrates everyday heroes who dedicate their lives to protecting, rescuing, healing and advocating animals.

The voting process is currently open with the top ten finalists to be announced on 14 November.

The final round of voting will run until 1 December and the winner will be announced on 5 December.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In a Facebook post last week, Worldwide Vets praised Prediger for her efforts to protect what they describe as "the world's most trafficked mammal", the pangolin.

Through PCRF, Namibia's first pangolin-focused initiative, Prediger has advanced research, community engagement and protected species.

Prediger has collaborated with indigenous San communities and created the Pangolin Guardian Programme to empower locals to protect wildlife and livelihoods.

"Her work has doubled pangolin survival rates and shaped Namibia's first national welfare guidelines. Her compassion, innovation and unwavering leadership have given this species and those fighting for it, a true voice," the post reads.

Reflecting on the nomination, Prediger says it is an honour that reflects collective efforts of those who dedicate themselves to giving pangolins a fighting chance.

"I'm truly honoured to be nominated for the Golden Star Award 2025 and grateful to Worldwide Vets for recognising work that tells a story of hope and collaboration through one extraordinary animal," she says.

She adds that working with the San community has blended traditional wisdom with science to build a conservation model that empowers people while protecting pangolins in their natural habitats.

"It's a reminder that compassion and collaboration can change the future, one pangolin at a time," she says.

Voting closes on the 13 November.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.