Ghana: Govt Keen On Completing Abandoned Mamponteng Jubilee Market Project - Veep

The Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has assured residents of Mamponteng and the Kwabre East Municipality that the government is committed to completing the long-abandoned Mamponteng Jubilee Market project.

Her assurance followed renewed appeals from residents and traders for the resumption of construction on the market, which was first initiated in August 2012 through the District Assembly Common Fund and other special funding sources under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration.

For more than a decade, the project has remained uncompleted, creating significant challenges for traders and the local economy. According to the Kwabre East Municipal Assembly, the site has deteriorated into a hideout for criminals, posing security risks to residents.

Traders displaced by the halted construction have also been compelled to conduct business under unsafe high-tension electricity poles, exposing them to danger.

During a working visit to the Ashanti Region on Monday, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang toured the abandoned facility and acknowledged the concerns of the community. She assured the people that government would do everything possible to secure funding to complete the project.

"Our responsibility is to complete all abandoned projects regardless of who starts them. That is the only way we can build the country together,"-- Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Vice President

She emphasised that abandoned projects should not be left to waste, regardless of which political party initiated them, and appealed for patience as government works to mobilise the needed resources.

The Vice President further stressed the importance of providing decent trading spaces, especially for women whose livelihoods depend on market activities.

"If our market women are unable to sell their produce under good market conditions, how do they feed their families?" she asked.

Once completed, the Jubilee Market is expected to create over 1,000 jobs for residents of Mamponteng and the Kwabre East Municipality, while boosting local economic growth.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang also reaffirmed government's commitment to improving education in the municipality. She said children in the area deserve better learning opportunities and facilities, pledging to support projects aimed at enhancing the educational environment.

"The education of our children needs to be prioritised," she said.

Residents who accompanied the Vice President on the tour expressed relief and optimism, describing her assurance as a long-awaited response to their decade-old concerns.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang reiterated that the completion of the Mamponteng Jubilee Market forms part of government's broader development agenda, which seeks to revive stalled and abandoned projects nationwide.

She called for unity and collective support from Ghanaians to ensure the success of such initiatives, noting that national progress depends on continuity and collaboration.