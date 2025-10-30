Namibia: Zaamwani-Kamwi Announces Zambezi Locust Outbreak

Minister of agriculture, fisheries, water and land reform Inge Zaamwani-Kamwi on Wednesday announced an outbreak of African migratory locusts in the Zambezi region.

Zaamwani-Kamwi made the announcement in the National Assembly, noting that the affected areas include Kasaya, Nakabolelwa, Luhonono, Bukalo, Kabbe, Muyako, Masokotwani and Linyanti.

"I must bring to your attention a serious outbreak of African migratory locusts reported in the Zambezi region," she said.

The minister stated that the floodplains of Muyako and Old Masokotwani have contributed to the rapid spread of the insects, as these are known breeding grounds for the species.

"The outbreak has reached both the hopper and flying stages, posing significant challenges to our control efforts," she added.

Zaamwani-Kamwi said the ministry has deployed three ground teams equipped with three Land Cruiser vehicles, seven vehicle-mounted sprayers and hand-held mist blowers and spraying machines.

"To supplement these efforts, the ministry has mobilised additional vehicles from the directorate of veterinary services and the programme for communal land development. However, the scale of the outbreak demands broader support," she noted.

The minister called on other government institutions, regional councils, local authorities and the private sector to join efforts in containing the locust threat.

"We also urge our traditional leaders and communities in affected areas to take precautions, including avoiding contact with sprayed dead locusts and refraining from consuming or using them for any purpose," she appealed.

Zaamwani-Kamwi concluded by emphasising that the persistent locust outbreaks highlight the importance of vigilance, preparedness and cooperation in safeguarding Namibia's agricultural sector.

- Nampa

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.