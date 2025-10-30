Somalia: Somali Cabinet Approves 2026 Budget and International Cooperation Deals

30 October 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's Council of Ministers on Thursday approved the 2026 draft national budget along with two international cooperation agreements, while praising recent gains made by government forces in their ongoing offensive against al-Shabaab militants.

The weekly cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, endorsed the 2026 Budget Quota Bill, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Somalia and Uganda on cooperation in migration management, and another MoU between Somalia and Qatar focused on security collaboration and combating transnational crime.

According to a government statement, the cabinet also reviewed reports on national security and defense operations. Ministers commended the Somali National Army and allied forces for their "continued success in dismantling al-Shabaab's networks" across several regions.

Prime Minister Barre lauded the security agencies for their dedication to safeguarding national sovereignty and protecting civilians, reaffirming his government's commitment to "liberating all remaining areas still under al-Shabaab control."

The cabinet further discussed strengthening fiscal management, enhancing international partnerships, and accelerating efforts to restore stability and governance across the country.

